Reviewing CryoLife Inc. (CRY)’s and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 3.72 N/A 0.01 2401.67 Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CryoLife Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CryoLife Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CryoLife Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s 119.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.19 beta.

Liquidity

CryoLife Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Sintx Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. CryoLife Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of CryoLife Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of CryoLife Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. had bullish trend while Sintx Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CryoLife Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.