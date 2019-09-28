Reviewing CryoLife Inc. (CRY)’s and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s results

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 27 3.09 35.95M 0.01 2401.67 EDAP TMS S.A. 4 7.56 28.93M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see CryoLife Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 131,444,241.32% 0% 0% EDAP TMS S.A. 784,861,638.63% -0.4% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CryoLife Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. EDAP TMS S.A.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CryoLife Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 15.2% respectively. CryoLife Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, 6% are EDAP TMS S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. has weaker performance than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors EDAP TMS S.A.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.