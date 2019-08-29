Reviewing CryoLife Inc. (CRY)’s and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s results

Both CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 3.72 N/A 0.01 2401.67 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 78.50 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CryoLife Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CryoLife Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Risk & Volatility

CryoLife Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CryoLife Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CryoLife Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a 291.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of CryoLife Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.4% of CryoLife Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. was less bullish than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CryoLife Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.