Reviewing Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)’s and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Packaging & Containers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Holdings Inc. 55 0.71 N/A 3.36 18.02 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 13 0.69 N/A 0.78 17.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crown Holdings Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company. Graphic Packaging Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Crown Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Crown Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Holdings Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 2.9% Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 15% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Crown Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crown Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Graphic Packaging Holding Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crown Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Crown Holdings Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 0 2.00

Crown Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -8.35% at a $56.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is $13, which is potential -7.87% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Graphic Packaging Holding Company looks more robust than Crown Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Crown Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Holdings Inc. 2.56% 6.72% 11.39% 32.21% 34.77% 45.63% Graphic Packaging Holding Company -0.81% 2.36% 6.33% 15.36% -5.42% 26.32%

For the past year Crown Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Crown Holdings Inc. beats Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.