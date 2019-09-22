Reviewing Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS)’s and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s results

Both Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.72 N/A 0.50 9.26 Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 0.04 64.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crown Crafts Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc. Xcel Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Crown Crafts Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Xcel Brands Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crown Crafts Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means Crown Crafts Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Xcel Brands Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crown Crafts Inc. are 5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Xcel Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Crown Crafts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xcel Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crown Crafts Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 17.9%. Crown Crafts Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 24.7% are Xcel Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while Xcel Brands Inc. has 123.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Crown Crafts Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Xcel Brands Inc.