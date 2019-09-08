Reviewing Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS)’s and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.71 N/A 0.50 9.26 V.F. Corporation 84 2.36 N/A 3.08 28.34

In table 1 we can see Crown Crafts Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. V.F. Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Crown Crafts Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crown Crafts Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

Crown Crafts Inc.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, V.F. Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor V.F. Corporation are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Crown Crafts Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to V.F. Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Crafts Inc. and V.F. Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 V.F. Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

V.F. Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $89.67 average price target and a 2.35% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of V.F. Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of V.F. Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. had bearish trend while V.F. Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors V.F. Corporation beats Crown Crafts Inc.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.