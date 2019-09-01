Reviewing Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS)’s and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)’s results

Both Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.72 N/A 0.50 9.26 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.59 N/A 1.09 15.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Crown Crafts Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc. Superior Group of Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Superior Group of Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Crown Crafts Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.52 beta means Crown Crafts Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Superior Group of Companies Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares and 38.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.6% are Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Crown Crafts Inc.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies Inc. beats Crown Crafts Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.