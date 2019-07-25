Reviewing Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)’s and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s results

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 124 9.45 N/A 1.57 80.99 SBA Communications Corporation 202 13.94 N/A 0.29 715.65

In table 1 we can see Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and SBA Communications Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SBA Communications Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is currently more affordable than SBA Communications Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and SBA Communications Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 5.4% 1.9% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.43 beta means Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s volatility is 57.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SBA Communications Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival SBA Communications Corporation is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and SBA Communications Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, SBA Communications Corporation’s potential downside is -1.88% and its consensus target price is $229.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of SBA Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of SBA Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 2.85% -0.13% 7.43% 14.77% 23.19% 17.13% SBA Communications Corporation 1.18% 3.59% 14.14% 22.68% 33.17% 29.96%

For the past year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has weaker performance than SBA Communications Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.