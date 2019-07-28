Reviewing Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)’s and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s results

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Communication Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 125 9.53 N/A 1.57 80.99 Boingo Wireless Inc. 21 2.66 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Boingo Wireless Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Boingo Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 5.4% 1.9% Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.43 beta means Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s volatility is 57.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Boingo Wireless Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Boingo Wireless Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Boingo Wireless Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 104.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of Boingo Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Boingo Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 2.85% -0.13% 7.43% 14.77% 23.19% 17.13% Boingo Wireless Inc. -1.89% -12.02% -10.1% -12.83% 6.7% 6.03%

For the past year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s stock price has bigger growth than Boingo Wireless Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats Boingo Wireless Inc.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.