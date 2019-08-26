Reviewing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)’s and Its Competitors results

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a company in the Security Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.18% of all Security Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. N/A 80 0.00 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.67 2.62

The rivals have a potential upside of 14.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 1.84% 40.93% 0% 0% 0% 53.57% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers beat CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.