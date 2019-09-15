Reviewing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)’s and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s results

Since CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) are part of the Security Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 80 41.75 N/A -0.67 0.00 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 117 8.89 N/A 5.12 21.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 21.7% 14%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0 4 1 2.20

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $91.75, while its potential upside is 41.46%. On the other hand, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s potential upside is 15.66% and its average target price is $129.4. The data provided earlier shows that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.7% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares and 77.1% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, 24.8% are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 1.84% 40.93% 0% 0% 0% 53.57% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. -1.15% -4.95% -5.65% 0.92% -1.4% 9.06%

For the past year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. beats CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.