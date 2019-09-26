Reviewing CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)’s and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s results

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.26 N/A 0.17 101.20 NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.07 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CrossAmerica Partners LP and NGL Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CrossAmerica Partners LP and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4%

Volatility and Risk

CrossAmerica Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CrossAmerica Partners LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, NGL Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. NGL Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CrossAmerica Partners LP and NGL Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGL Energy Partners LP’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 26.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CrossAmerica Partners LP and NGL Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 65.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NGL Energy Partners LP beats CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.