Reviewing CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)’s and CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s results

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.24 N/A 0.17 92.17 CVR Energy Inc. 42 0.72 N/A 3.35 13.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CVR Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CrossAmerica Partners LP. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CVR Energy Inc.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% CVR Energy Inc. 0.00% 27.3% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

CrossAmerica Partners LP’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CVR Energy Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CrossAmerica Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, CVR Energy Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. CVR Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 CVR Energy Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, CVR Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.33, while its potential downside is -12.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CrossAmerica Partners LP and CVR Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 92.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.03% of CVR Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -1.92% -17.12% -9.2% -4.55% -17.3% 8.05% CVR Energy Inc. 1.97% 4.96% 8.18% 12.83% 8.41% 30.83%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP has weaker performance than CVR Energy Inc.

Summary

CVR Energy Inc. beats CrossAmerica Partners LP on 10 of the 11 factors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LPÂ’s refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.