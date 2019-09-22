Reviewing Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)’s and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 11 7.28 N/A 1.27 8.81 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 18 0.45 N/A 2.81 6.29

Table 1 demonstrates Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Whiting Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s 2.96 beta is the reason why it is 196.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 6 5 2.45

On the other hand, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s potential upside is 99.17% and its average target price is $19.18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s shares. Competitively, Whiting Petroleum Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08%

For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Whiting Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.