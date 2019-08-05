Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cronos Group Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, with potential upside of 52.40%. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 616.05% and its consensus price target is $6.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 81.8% respectively. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.