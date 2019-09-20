Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 93.06% upside potential and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 10.2%. Insiders owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.