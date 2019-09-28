Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cronos Group Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 1,558,010,563.38% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 100.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 33.9%. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Vical Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.