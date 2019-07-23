Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cronos Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $20.33, and a 38.39% upside potential. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 624.64% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts belief.

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance.

Cronos Group Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.