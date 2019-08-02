Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.91 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.89% for Cronos Group Inc. with consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.