Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 71.29%. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 39.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 12.4% respectively. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.