Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

This is a contrast between Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.96% for Cronos Group Inc. with consensus price target of $20.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%. Comparatively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.