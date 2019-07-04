Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cronos Group Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cronos Group Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.33, while its potential upside is 33.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 19.7% respectively. Insiders owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.