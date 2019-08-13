Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2959.05 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.33, while its potential upside is 47.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 7.1%. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.