Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cronos Group Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.33, while its potential upside is 33.40%. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 77.96% and its consensus target price is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 73.1% respectively. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.