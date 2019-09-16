Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 71.29%. Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 85.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 7.2% respectively. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.