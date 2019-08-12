Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.40 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cronos Group Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Cronos Group Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.17% and an $20.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 561.12%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.