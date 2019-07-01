Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cronos Group Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$20.33 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.