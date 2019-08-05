Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.37% and an $20.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 238.70% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.