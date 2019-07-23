Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cronos Group Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, with potential upside of 38.39%. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 566.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. was less bullish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.