Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cronos Group Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 65.55% at a $19.75 average price target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a 45.99% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cronos Group Inc. appears more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 63.8%. Insiders owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.