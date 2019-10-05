Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (:)’s results

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Array BioPharma Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 1,635,767,097.97% 0% 0% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cronos Group Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 103.22% at a $18.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has weaker performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.