Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, with potential upside of 66.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 0% respectively. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.