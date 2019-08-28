Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cronos Group Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cronos Group Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, with potential upside of 79.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.