Reviewing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 63.09% at a $19.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 240.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.