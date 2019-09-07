Reviewing Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 21 0.55 N/A 1.31 14.49 Upwork Inc. 18 5.68 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6% Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5%

Liquidity

Criteo S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Upwork Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Upwork Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Criteo S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Criteo S.A. and Upwork Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 21.56% for Criteo S.A. with average price target of $23. Upwork Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 70.58% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Upwork Inc. appears more favorable than Criteo S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Criteo S.A. shares and 61.8% of Upwork Inc. shares. About 2.9% of Criteo S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Upwork Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51% Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22%

For the past year Upwork Inc. has weaker performance than Criteo S.A.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.