Reviewing Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s results

Both Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 19 -1.55 63.24M 1.31 14.49 Sogou Inc. 5 3.66 63.00M 0.20 18.66

Demonstrates Criteo S.A. and Sogou Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sogou Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Criteo S.A. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Criteo S.A. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Criteo S.A. and Sogou Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 330,580,240.46% 9.2% 5.6% Sogou Inc. 1,371,413,644.48% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Criteo S.A. and Sogou Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sogou Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.9 consensus price target and a -21.05% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Criteo S.A. and Sogou Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 23.9%. Criteo S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 20.85% are Sogou Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51% Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19%

For the past year Criteo S.A. has stronger performance than Sogou Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Criteo S.A. beats Sogou Inc.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.