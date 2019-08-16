Reviewing Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 21 0.53 N/A 1.31 14.49 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Criteo S.A. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

Criteo S.A. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Criteo S.A. Its rival China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Criteo S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Criteo S.A. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Criteo S.A.’s average target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 69.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Criteo S.A. and China Finance Online Co. Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 10.1%. 2.9% are Criteo S.A.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year Criteo S.A. was more bearish than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.