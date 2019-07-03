Reviewing Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 23 0.51 N/A 1.31 15.04 Cardlytics Inc. 18 4.32 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Criteo S.A. and Cardlytics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 10.9% 6.8% Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2%

Liquidity

Criteo S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Cardlytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Cardlytics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Criteo S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Criteo S.A. and Cardlytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 1 1 1 2.33 Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Criteo S.A. has a 55.98% upside potential and an average target price of $27.67. Cardlytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -15.25% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Criteo S.A. is looking more favorable than Cardlytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Criteo S.A. and Cardlytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 72.2% respectively. 1% are Criteo S.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. -5.64% -6.18% -29.01% -2.23% -24.01% -13.07% Cardlytics Inc. 14.16% 31.18% 16.01% 4.31% 5.97% 85.32%

For the past year Criteo S.A. has -13.07% weaker performance while Cardlytics Inc. has 85.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Criteo S.A. beats Cardlytics Inc.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.