Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2004.43 N/A -3.74 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 2068.97 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zogenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 27.70% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus price target of $62. Competitively the consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $61, which is potential 17.33% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CRISPR Therapeutics AG seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.