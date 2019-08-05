Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1858.28 N/A -3.74 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, and a 37.75% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.