Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40
|1858.28
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, and a 37.75% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
