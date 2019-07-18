Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1298.22 N/A -3.74 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 0.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 94.5%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.