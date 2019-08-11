Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2064.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 12.15 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 24.00% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 22.97%. Based on the data delivered earlier, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Principia Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.