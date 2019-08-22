Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2014.75 N/A -3.74 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 13.31 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 27.05% at a $62 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus target price is $27.5, while its potential upside is 35.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Omeros Corporation looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.