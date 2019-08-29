Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1927.22 N/A -3.74 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 32.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 76.3% respectively. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.