Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|42
|1924.90
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and KemPharm Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 34.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of KemPharm Inc. is $1.05, which is potential 13.51% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CRISPR Therapeutics AG seems more appealing than KemPharm Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
