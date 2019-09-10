Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1924.90 N/A -3.74 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 34.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of KemPharm Inc. is $1.05, which is potential 13.51% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CRISPR Therapeutics AG seems more appealing than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.