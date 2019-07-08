Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1243.35 N/A -3.74 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 162.53 N/A -2.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$50 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.29%. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 60.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 57.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.