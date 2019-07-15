Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|38
|1286.81
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gossamer Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gossamer Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 1.73%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
