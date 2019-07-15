Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1286.81 N/A -3.74 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Gossamer Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 1.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.