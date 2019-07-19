Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1301.62 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 0.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 2.2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.