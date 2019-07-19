Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|38
|1301.62
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 0.56%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 2.2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.