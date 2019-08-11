Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2064.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.00% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average target price of $62.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 21% respectively. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.