Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1963.14 N/A -3.74 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.23 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, and a 30.39% upside potential. Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 472.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.